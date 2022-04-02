Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 41 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,962. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.06.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.