Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 518 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after buying an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after buying an additional 150,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,589,000 after buying an additional 162,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,430. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.50. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

