Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $10,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. 17,465,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,508,986. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.