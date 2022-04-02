Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,526,000 after purchasing an additional 276,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,288,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,029. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

