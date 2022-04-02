Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Outset Medical worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Outset Medical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Outset Medical by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. 427,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,817. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.98. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 128.59%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

In other news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $86,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $56,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,251 shares of company stock worth $5,356,382 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

