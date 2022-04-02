Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $328,000 Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,211,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBE stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $34.28. 626,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of -51.16. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

