Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $908,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $412,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 375,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 291,450 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,193. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.18%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

