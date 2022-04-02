Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 34,117 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. 6,012,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,042,411. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

