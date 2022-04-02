Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,764,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269,795 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,770,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,173,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth about $41,829,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Bank of America cut their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

RH stock traded down $5.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.54. 1,676,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,989. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 52-week low of $317.89 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.