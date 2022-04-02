Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 546 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,125,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.95. 587,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,293. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

