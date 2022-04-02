Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 528,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

SUPV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 100.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,654 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 352,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,679. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $190.00 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

