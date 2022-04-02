Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 1,065,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 85,130 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,746,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,953,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,399,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.