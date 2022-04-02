Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 1,065,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 85,130 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,746,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,953,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,399,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

