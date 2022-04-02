GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

GTBP stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.49. GT Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 54,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 22.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 77,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GT Biopharma by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GT Biopharma by 624.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 217,451 shares during the period. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GT Biopharma (GTBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.