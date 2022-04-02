GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.23. The company had a trading volume of 924,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,674. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

