GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $1.17 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $454.79. 5,257,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,668,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $404.91 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

