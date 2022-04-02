GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $141,619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.95.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NSC traded down $19.38 on Friday, hitting $265.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,489. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

