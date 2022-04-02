H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

FUL opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.