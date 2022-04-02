H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given New SEK 175 Price Target at Barclays

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HNNMY. UBS Group lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.28.

HNNMY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,927. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

