Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HRSHF opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Haier Smart Home has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

