Handy Trading 8% Higher This Week (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Handy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $89,488.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Handy has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.02 or 0.07367056 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,475.43 or 0.99849976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

