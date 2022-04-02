Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HASI. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. 448,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $934,000. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 89,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 59,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.