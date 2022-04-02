Hans Tung Sells 103,015 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,382,461.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96.

POSH opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $940.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Poshmark’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new stake in Poshmark during the 4th quarter valued at $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark during the 4th quarter valued at $56,311,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark during the 4th quarter valued at $16,549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Poshmark by 920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,856 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 411,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

