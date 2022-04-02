Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of HLIT opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.