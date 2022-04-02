HC Wainwright Lowers VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Price Target to $4.00

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 153.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of VQS stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. VIQ Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $47.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VQS. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

