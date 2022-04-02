Head to Head Review: Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) & Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arrow Electronics and Universal Security Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $146.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than Universal Security Instruments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Universal Security Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics 3.21% 21.65% 6.50% Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Universal Security Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics $34.48 billion 0.23 $1.11 billion $15.21 7.70 Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million 0.56 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -38.91

Arrow Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats Universal Security Instruments on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides computing solutions and services which include datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. The company was founded by Robert W. Wentworth and John C. Waddell in 1946 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

