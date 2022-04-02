Head to Head Review: BioAtla (BCAB) vs. The Competition

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) is one of 252 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BioAtla to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioAtla and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -46.80% -39.03% BioAtla Competitors -2,193.23% -68.02% -28.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BioAtla and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioAtla Competitors 1514 5449 11179 206 2.55

BioAtla presently has a consensus price target of $54.67, suggesting a potential upside of 986.81%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 87.21%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioAtla is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

BioAtla has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla’s peers have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioAtla and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 -$95.40 million -1.82 BioAtla Competitors $678.64 million $90.86 million -1.62

BioAtla’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BioAtla beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About BioAtla (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and ovarian cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

