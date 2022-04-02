Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 31,909.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,519 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,108,000 after buying an additional 644,131 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 65,679 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

About Hecla Mining (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.