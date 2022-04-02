Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66. The company has a market cap of $795.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 78,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

