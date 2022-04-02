HempCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,344.00 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $4,344.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,317.19 or 1.00006004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00028801 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002324 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,683,115 coins and its circulating supply is 265,547,965 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

