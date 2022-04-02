Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

HTBK stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $696.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.12. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $37,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $40,729.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

