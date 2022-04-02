Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $139.00 at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HES. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $108.99 on Thursday. Hess has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $110.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Hess by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 818,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

