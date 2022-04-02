HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 390,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 279.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of HXPLF stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

