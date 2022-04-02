HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

DINO stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.60.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

