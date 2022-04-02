Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 292,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.75.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $305.75 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $207.83 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.79. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

