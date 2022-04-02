Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

Shares of ENPH opened at $205.89 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 201.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

