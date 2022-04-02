Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $216.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.49 and a 200 day moving average of $257.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

