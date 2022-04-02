HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Shares Down 3.6%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.13. 6,345,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

