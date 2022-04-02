HoDooi (HOD) Price Tops $0.0436 on Major Exchanges

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.46 or 0.07437509 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,176.39 or 0.99997439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00055024 BTC.

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

