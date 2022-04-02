Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) Financial Contrast

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Holley has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.3% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Holley and CurAegis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00 CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Holley currently has a consensus target price of $15.05, indicating a potential upside of 7.50%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Holley and CurAegis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million 2.34 -$27.14 million N/A N/A CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 0.00 -$4.28 million N/A N/A

CurAegis Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Holley.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and CurAegis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A 4.76% 0.93% CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Holley beats CurAegis Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

CurAegis Technologies Company Profile

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and marketing of technologies in the areas of wellness, safety, and power. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York. On August 4, 2021, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York. On August 31, 2021, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

