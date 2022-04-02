Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 154,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

