Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.92

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.92 and traded as high as $20.75. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 316 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $71.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, Director Walter T. Colquitt III sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $29,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.22% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

