Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $5.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMPT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $434.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.96 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 37.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

