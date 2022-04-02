Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

