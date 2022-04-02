HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HRIBF remained flat at $$55.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. HORIBA has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HORIBA from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

