HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Lowered to $29.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

HPQ opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $40.37.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,451 shares of company stock worth $5,827,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $454,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $45,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of HP by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,527,000 after acquiring an additional 978,719 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

