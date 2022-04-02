HSBC’s (HSBA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.20) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.68) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 553.82 ($7.25).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 528.90 ($6.93) on Wednesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 521.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 462.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.39), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($370,020.85).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

