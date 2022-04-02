Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 1.38. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

