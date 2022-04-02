Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Hudson Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 734,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $266.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 75,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

