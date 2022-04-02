Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

HBAN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 12,519,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,925,797. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

