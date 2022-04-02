Hydro One (TSE:H) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.71

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$33.71 and last traded at C$33.61, with a volume of 43778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.54.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The stock has a market cap of C$20.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

About Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

